Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after buying an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,582,000 after purchasing an additional 676,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.