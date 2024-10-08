Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $35.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
FYBR opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 321.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
