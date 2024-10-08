FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

FSBW stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $47.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

