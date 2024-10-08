General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. General Mills has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

