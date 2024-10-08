Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $10.94 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $582.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

