Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

