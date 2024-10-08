Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
