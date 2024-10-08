Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,888,000 after buying an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLN stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

