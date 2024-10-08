Head to Head Comparison: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pro Medicus shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and Pro Medicus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $9.74 million 0.03 -$14.55 million ($10.71) -0.01 Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A $0.02 8,134.00

Analyst Recommendations

Pro Medicus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro Medicus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LogicMark and Pro Medicus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro Medicus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Pro Medicus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -146.14% -104.48% -79.87% Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pro Medicus beats LogicMark on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products. In addition, the company offers Visage Ease Pro, a mobile application that provides users the ability to interpret various diagnostic imaging studies stored on a Visage 7 server. The company provides its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, Visage 7, Visage Ease Pro, and Visage Ease names. Pro Medicus Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

