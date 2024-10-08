Head to Head Review: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synaptics and LDK Solar

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 7 0 2.78 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synaptics currently has a consensus price target of $105.44, suggesting a potential upside of 38.63%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

99.4% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Synaptics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 13.09% -0.54% -0.26% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $959.40 million 3.16 $125.60 million ($2.71) -28.07 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Summary

Synaptics beats LDK Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

