Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.61.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 105.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8,952.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

