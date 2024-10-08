Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

