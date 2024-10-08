Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

