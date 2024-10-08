iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after buying an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,823,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

