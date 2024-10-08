Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
ISDR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.03.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
