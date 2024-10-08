Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,416.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 26.08% of the company's stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

