J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $39.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on JILL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

JILL opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,186 shares of company stock worth $563,971. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

