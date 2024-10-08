Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.41.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$12.88 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

