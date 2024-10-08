JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,393,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

