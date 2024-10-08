KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in KBR by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.