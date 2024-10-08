Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Liquidia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Up 11.2 %

Liquidia stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $852.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.