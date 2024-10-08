Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

