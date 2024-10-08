Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

