Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
