Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
