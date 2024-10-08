Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

