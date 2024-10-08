National Bankshares Analysts Give Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) a C$1.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.50.

Shares of CVE LGN opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.74 million and a P/E ratio of -89.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. Logan Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.03.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

