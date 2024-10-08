Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $112.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,240.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $105,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 504,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

