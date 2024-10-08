NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $74.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 148.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $96.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

