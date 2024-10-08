PACS Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 8th (NYSE:PACS)

PACS Group’s (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 8th. PACS Group had issued 21,428,572 shares in its IPO on April 11th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,012 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PACS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of PACS stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

