Panther Securities PLC (PNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Panther Securities Price Performance
LON PNS opened at GBX 318 ($4.16) on Tuesday. Panther Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7,950.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Panther Securities Company Profile
