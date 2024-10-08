Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

PTEN opened at $8.56 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

