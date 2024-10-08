PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBF. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

PBF stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

