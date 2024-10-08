Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- About the Markup Calculator
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.