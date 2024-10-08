Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $18.55 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.