PharmChem, Inc. (PCHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
PharmChem Stock Performance
PCHM stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. PharmChem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
PharmChem Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PharmChem
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Levi’s Revenue Dips, But Record Margins Might Stitch Things Up
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Strong Q4 2024 Rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Super Micro’s Split: A Game-Changer or Risky Move for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.