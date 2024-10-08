PharmChem, Inc. (PCHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PharmChem Stock Performance

PCHM stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. PharmChem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get PharmChem alerts:

PharmChem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.