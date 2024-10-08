Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,618.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,617 shares of company stock worth $209,214 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 123,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

