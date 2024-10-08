ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACDC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACDC

Insider Activity at ProFrac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,611,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,969,925.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ProFrac will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.