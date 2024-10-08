Propel (TSE:PRL) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$28.00.

Propel Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $30.50 on Friday. Propel has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Propel will post 5.2716469 earnings per share for the current year.

Propel Dividend Announcement

About Propel

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

