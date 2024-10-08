Raymond James Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.2 %

LITE opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lumentum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

