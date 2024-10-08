Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.90.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company.

RJF opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

