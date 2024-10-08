Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $3.22 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.
About Recon Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.