Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $603,398.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $112,370.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $603,398.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,290 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

