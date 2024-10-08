Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) vs. Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Financial Review

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Acerinox pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerinox and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectris 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 1.13% 8.99% 3.63% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and Spectris”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $7.15 billion 0.37 $246.90 million $0.30 17.55 Spectris $1.80 billion 1.91 $180.86 million N/A N/A

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Summary

Acerinox beats Spectris on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

