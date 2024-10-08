Standard Lithium (SLI) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1276 1595 46 2.51

Earnings & Valuation

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.17%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -8.17 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 66.67

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

