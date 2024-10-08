StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

DBVT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

