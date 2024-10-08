StockNews.com Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,383,000 after purchasing an additional 96,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,467.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 94,119 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.