StockNews.com Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

