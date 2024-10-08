Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

