Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.2798092 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines
In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
