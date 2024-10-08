The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $40.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.42.
CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
Read More
