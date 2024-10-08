The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $40.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

