The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE NYT opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

