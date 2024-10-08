The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.39.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

