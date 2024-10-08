Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

